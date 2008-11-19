Sandbag Station Open to Residents in Tea Fire Area

The Santa Barbara city and county Public Works departments are opening a joint emergency sandbag station for any Tea Fire area resident wanting sandbags to protect their property.

The station will open at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Santa Barbara’s Corporate Annex Yard, 401 E. Yanonali St.

» The station will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice, except on holidays.

» The station also will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the next three Saturdays, Nov. 22, Nov. 29 and Dec. 6.

» There is no limit on the number of sandbags residents of the Tea Fire area may take.

» The sandbag station will be closed on Thanksgiving and the Friday after the holiday.

» Residents must fill sandbags. Bring gloves and shovels. City staff will not be available to fill sandbags.

» Sandbags are available to city and county Tea Fire area residents only.

» No contractors will be allowed to take sandbags.

For more information, call city streets manager Rick Fulmer at 805.564.5394.

As an alternative, the county, in cooperation with the city of Goleta, is operating an additional station at county Fire Station No. 14, 320 Los Carneros in Goleta. That station is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.