Santa Barbara Craniosacral Expert Offering Workshops for 2009

National craniosacral expert Paul Brown has expanded his private practice in Santa Barbara and is hosting two upcoming practitioner workshops.

Brown, a certified family counselor therapist and hypnotherapist, teaches through the esteemed Milne Institute in Big Sur and has taught hundreds of students nationwide in his effort to expand the world of healing through craniosacral techniques.

“Problems associated with stress, headaches, tinnitus, sinus congestion, back pain and neck pain can often be reversed or significantly reduced by correcting the imbalances in the fluid and structures surrounding and protecting the brain and spinal chord,” Brown says. “My intention as a practitioner is to facilitate my client’s own healing process by using an approach that is mindful of the whole person, fosters awareness and balances the body, mind and heart.”

Craniosacral therapy is a healing modality which grew out of osteopathy, the ancient art of bone-setting. With precise and gentle touch, the craniosacral practioner works to correct imbalances in the fluid and membranes surrounding and protecting the brain and spinal cord. The practice aims to relieve tension and release restrictions throughout the body.

Craniosacral therapy is valuable for many medical challenges and is routinely used as a preventive health measure as it boosts immune response and increases resistance to many health concerns.

Brown’s 2009 workshops for practitioners and students include:

» “A Visionary Approach to Craniosacral Work,” Saint Mary’s Seminary, Santa Barbara; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 26 to March 1. Cost is $600.

» Visionary Craniosacral Retreat, Hotel Lagunita, Yelapa, Meciao. Eight-day retreat, April 26 to May 3. Cost is $1,350 and includes lodging and meals.

To schedule an appointment or to learn more about upcoming workshops contact Brown at 805.637.8756 or [email protected]

