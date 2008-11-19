Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 4:11 am | Partly Cloudy 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara MTD On Board with Continuing Amtrak Transfer Program

The agency's board of directors votes to extend the Transit Transfer Pass for another three years.

By Sarah Herbold | November 19, 2008 | 3:12 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District Board of Directors voted Tuesday to continue the transfer program between Amtrak trains and MTD buses called the Transit Transfer Pass.

The program began in January 2006 and now will continue for another three years.

The Transit Transfer Pass was created for visitors traveling to the Santa Barbara area aboard Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner. Passengers may ask a train conductor for a Transit Transfer Pass before exiting the train. The conductor will issue two paper tickets per person, each punched with the month and day. The passes then may be used as bus fare on the day marked on the ticket.

At the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District, the Transit Transfer Pass may be used as regular bus fare on any local MTD route, including the electric shuttles. The Transit Transfer Pass is not valid on regional service such as MTD’s Valley Express.

The pass has proven popular with visitors and is promoted through the Air Pollution Control District’s Santa Barbara Car Free program.

“Amtrak is pleased to offer this convenient multimodel opportunity to our passengers. We look forward to continuing to work with Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District to reduce the impact on the environment by offering this unique service,” said Marilee Bankert, field marketing officer for Amtrak.

Sarah Herbold is assistant marketing manager for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 