Softball: UCSB Signs Three to National Letters of Intent

UCSB softball head coach Brie Galicinao has announced the signing of three student-athletes to national letters of intent. Tiffany Corder, Kelly McDonald and Jackie Sweet are expected to join the Gauchos for the 2010 season.

“This recruiting class will only help our program get stronger,” Galicinao said. “All three players have competed at the highest levels -— and picked up a bunch of team and individual accolades in high school and travel ball — and they have the expectation to continue to win championships once they get here.”

Corder is an infielder at San Clemente High School. During the 2007 season, she helped San Clemente to its first CIF playoffs in six years, batting .474 with an on-base percentage of .583. She played club ball with Marty Tyson’s Corona Angels, which took second place at the 2008 ASA 18 Gold Nationals, and the Worth Firecrackers, which were the 2007 18 Gold National Champions.

Corder, a two-sport athlete at San Clemente, also plays goalkeeper on the soccer team and was named team MVP three times. A scholar off the field, she has been on Superintendent’s Honor Roll all four years and is a member of the International Baccalaureate Program.

“Softball is my life, so competing in a strong Division I softball program is a top priority for me,” Corder said. “I chose to attend UCSB for its unique combination of athletic and academic excellence, as well as its beautiful West Coast location.”

McDonald is a utility player at Notre Dame High School in Belmont. Last season, she was named the WCAL MVP/Player of the Year and has been a First Team All-WCAL selection two years in a row.

She was named the player of the year by two local newspapers, the San Mateo Times and The Daily News. She also hit the winning two-run home run that gave Notre Dame HS the WCAL Championship.

“UCSB has been my No. 1 school choice since freshman year for being one of the top teams in the Big West and for its amazing location,” McDonald said. “I am excited to work with the great coaching staff and to be a part of, and contribute to, the Gaucho softball family.”

Sweet is a four-year starting shortstop at Santiago High School in Corona. She has been named to the Mountain View All-League Team during three consecutive seasons and was named to the All-Riverside County Team last season. Sweet helped Santiago High School win the CIF Championship her freshman season and the team has advanced to the semifinals the past two seasons.

“I want to play at the highest level, and UCSB plays top teams throughout the year,” Sweet said. “I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to play for a great coaching staff and I’m looking forward to playing with the girls on the team. I’ll also get a great education at a UC school and the location by the beach is incredible.”

The UCSB softball team will open the 2009 season on Feb. 6 when it plays in the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Ariz. The Gauchos will face Oregon, Wichita State, Mcneese State, Wagner, Penn State and Arizona during the tournament.

Lisa Skvarla is UCSB‘s assistant media relations director.