Tennis: Dos Pueblos Battles But Falls in CIF Quarterfinal

The Chargers won all five doubles sets in the 13-5 loss to La Quinta.

By Liz Frech | November 19, 2008 | 8:33 a.m.

“All for one, and one for all ...”

After boarding an airbus early Tuesday, the Chargers headed for La Quinta to play the powerful Blackhawks in a CIF quarterfinal matchup under hot and windless conditions.

Dos Pueblos, missing three players, rose to the occasion and gave everything it had in this final match. The players remained focused, energized and kept their feet bouncing.

Our strength was in doubles; we won all five of the sets. Our top doubles team, the dynamic duo of Amy Sagraves and Amy Logan, and our “Comeback Kids,” Oriane Matthys and Nicoletta Bradley, persevered through momentum shifts and won four sets between them. The latter team took lessons from our top team and poached aggressively whenever it could.

In addition, seniors Anna Slyutova and Sofia Pasternack won a nice set. In the last round, senior Melissa Dahl partnered with Anna Slyutova to battle the No. 1 Blackhawks’ team and fell in a close set, 4-6.

In singles, Lauren Stratman, Erica Cano, Nicole Eskenazi and Shelbi Nigh took on some highly ranked juniors, Pam Montez (No. 1 in the Girls 18s), Alexa Lee (No. 36 in the Girls 18s) and Jaci West (No. 56 in the Girls 18s). The set scores in singles don’t indicate how tough our players played.

In the end, the Chargers were disappointed by the loss, but went home feeling proud. Dos Pueblos finished its season with a 19-4 record, the best it has done in a long time. Again, our fans cheered us on.

The singles experience Tuesday gave Lauren and Erica preparation for the sectionals on Saturday at Cate School.

Dos Pueblos overall record: 19-4
La Quinta overall record: 15-2

Dos Pueblos Singles:
Erica Cano 0-3
Lauren Stratman 0-3
Nicole Eskenazi 0-2
Shelbi Nigh 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles:
Oriane Matthys/Nicoletta Bradley 2-1
Sofia Pasternack/Anna Slyutova 1-1
Amy Sagraves/Amy Logan 2-1
Melissa Dahl/Anna Slyutova 0-1

La Quinta Singles:

Pam Montez 3-0
Alexa Lee     3-0
Jaci West     3-0

La Quinta Doubles:
Megan Lester/Katherine Dickerson 3-0
Natalie Graham/Tatum Kanter   1-2
Tiffany Kanter/Ana Al-Sarabi 0-3

Liz Frech coaches girls’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

