Global Education Opportunities Brings Expertise to Montecito

The admissions consulting group is offering a Dec. 19-20 workshop for high school seniors

By Heather Kennedy | November 19, 2009 | 7:58 p.m.

The Ivy League comes to the West Coast with an admissions consulting group establishing its global headquarters in the village of Montecito.

Headed by Thomas Caleel, former director of MBA admissions and financial aid at the Wharton School of Business, Global Education Opportunities includes former deans and directors of admissions and financial aid from top prep schools, universities and graduate schools across the country.

GEO’s admissions advisory board brings more than 100 years of combined experience from Princeton, Harvard, UPenn and Northwestern universities to bear in the service of its clients.

GEO provides personalized, rigorous guidance to applicants from around the world and enables them to reach their individual education goals.

GEO is holding an intensive, two-day workshop for high school seniors at the Biltmore Hotel on Dec. 19-20 with Lee Stetson, 30-year former dean of admissions of the University of Pennsylvania and Don Betterton, former director of financial aid and admissions officer of Princeton University.

For more information about GEO, click here, call 805.969.8409 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Heather Kennedy represents Global Education Opportunities.

 
