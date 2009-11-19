MTD Boosts Service for Day Before Thanksgiving

A shuttle will loop through UCSB and Goleta, taking passengers to the Amtrak station and Santa Barbara Airport

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District is adding service for next Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving.

An MTD shuttle will loop through UCSB and Goleta, providing additional service and transportation to the Goleta Amtrak station and the Santa Barbara Airport.

Beginning at 7 a.m., the shuttle will pick up and/or drop off at North Hall, El Colegio, Santa Catalina Dorm, Storke and Hollister, Goleta Amtrak, Hollister and Fairview, the Santa Barbara Airport and UCSB East Campus. Th booster service will continue throughout the day, with the last run at 2 p.m., completing the final loop at 2:30 p.m.

“We want to provide service to students and others who are taking advantage of multimodel transportation, such as rail or air travel, to get home for the Thanksgiving holiday,” said David Damiano, manager of transit development and community relations.

MTD also will offer additional service on Line 24x on Wednesday.

As a reminder, the downtown Transit Center will be closed and no buses will be running on Thanksgiving. On Friday, Nov. 27, buses will run on the Sunday schedule. For more information, click here or call 805.963.3366.

— Kate Schwab is the assistant marketing manager for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.