Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 5:14 pm | Overcast 61º

 
 
 

MTD Boosts Service for Day Before Thanksgiving

A shuttle will loop through UCSB and Goleta, taking passengers to the Amtrak station and Santa Barbara Airport

By Kate Schwab | November 19, 2009 | 2:14 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District is adding service for next Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving.

An MTD shuttle will loop through UCSB and Goleta, providing additional service and transportation to the Goleta Amtrak station and the Santa Barbara Airport.

Beginning at 7 a.m., the shuttle will pick up and/or drop off at North Hall, El Colegio, Santa Catalina Dorm, Storke and Hollister, Goleta Amtrak, Hollister and Fairview, the Santa Barbara Airport and UCSB East Campus. Th booster service will continue throughout the day, with the last run at 2 p.m., completing the final loop at 2:30 p.m.

“We want to provide service to students and others who are taking advantage of multimodel transportation, such as rail or air travel, to get home for the Thanksgiving holiday,” said David Damiano, manager of transit development and community relations.

MTD also will offer additional service on Line 24x on Wednesday.

As a reminder, the downtown Transit Center will be closed and no buses will be running on Thanksgiving. On Friday, Nov. 27, buses will run on the Sunday schedule. For more information, click here or call 805.963.3366.

— Kate Schwab is the assistant marketing manager for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 