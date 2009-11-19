Sen. Tony Strickland Makes the Grade on Report Card

He receives the top score among state senators from the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association

The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association came out with its 2009 Legislative Report Card earlier this week, and Sen. Tony Strickland, R-Thousand Oaks, scored first among state senators with a score of 97.6 percent.

The Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association ranks legislators based on how they cast votes on 35 bills.

“I am honored to have received the top score in the state Senate by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association,” Strickland said. “It comes to no surprise that the majority of my colleagues received ‘F’ grades because they treat California taxpayers like their personal ATM machine.”

Jon Coupal, president of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, said, “The fact that Tony received a solid A grade and had one of the highest scores in the Legislature should come as no surprise. He has always been a staunch defender of taxpayers, and we count on him to advance a fiscally responsible agenda that California so desperately needs.”

— Christina Englander is the communications director for Sen. Tony Strickland.