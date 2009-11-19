UCSB Co-Sponsors Fall Rummage Sale in Isla Vista

Proceeds from Sunday's event will benefit children and families in Isla Vista

The first-ever GIVE fall rummage sale will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of UCSB’s Embarcadero Hall, 935 Embarcadero del Norte in Isla Vista.

Used clothing and shoes donated by UCSB students will be priced from 50 cents to $3.

UCSB’s Housing & Residential Services has donated 400 twin-size blankets (80 percent wool/20 percent synthetic), which will be sold for $2 each, or three blankets for $5. Thirty student desks from the residence halls will be sold for $10 each.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit Isla Vista Youth Projects, the Isla Vista Teen Center, the Isla Vista Community Network and the Optimist Club at UCSB, all long-standing organizations that provide a wide variety of services to children and families in Isla Vista.

The GIVE fall sale is sponsored by the Isla Vista/UCSB Liaison Office and UCSB Housing & Residential Services, in collaboration with Isla Vista After School Grant. Numerous UCSB student and community volunteers will staff the event.

For more information, contact Catherine Boyer, Isla Vista/UCSB liaison, at 805.893.4979 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .