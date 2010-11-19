Isla Vista School to Host Garden Day on Saturday

Volunteers will help with building paths, planting flowers and art projects

Isla Vista Elementary School of the Goleta Union School District will host a garden day event from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 20 at the school, 6875 El Colegio Road in Goleta.

More than 40 school and community members will gather to prepare the school garden for use by students and celebrate messages of sustainability and peace.

The Isla Vista School Garden is to become a place where students can engage with dynamic lessons on topics from biology to economics for years to come. Themes of sustainability and respect for the Earth are central to the project of making the garden a space for fun and learning.

The garden laboratory and outdoor classroom projects are made possible by a three-year Orfalea Foundations/SBCC partnership grant that brings instructors and garden experts to the school to serve as educational resources.

The S’cool Gardens Project at Isla Vista is organized by a collaborative team including Isla Vista School Principal Lisa Maglione; Kim D’Entremont, director of the Isla Vista After School Education and Safety Grant Program; Mike Vergeer, a garden education manager through the Orfalea partnership; and members of the AmeriCorps program run through the Santa Barbara County Education Office, among others.

On Saturday, volunteers will help ready the garden by building paths, moving soil and filling garden beds, and planting flowers and trees. Art projects hosted by Isla Vista School art teacher Blair Looker include painting inspirational words and phrases to hang around the garden and building a scarecrow. Kids for Peace leader Mariana Davis and AmeriCorps members Meredith Munn, Andrea Pons and Edgar Peralta will be hosting fun peace-related events for kids.

For more information, contact D’Entremont at 805.685.4418 x312 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Kim D’Entremont is the after-school education and safety grant director for Isla Vista Elementary School.