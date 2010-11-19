Talk to Explore ‘How to Land a Job in a Difficult Economy’

American Advertising Federation Santa Barbara will host Tuesday's event with speaker Donna Farrugia of The Creative Group

The Santa Barbara Chapter of the American Advertising Federation Santa Barbara will present “How to Land a Job in a Difficult Economy” by Donna Farrugia of The Creative Group from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 at The Savoy, 409 State St.

To land a job in the competitive creative industry, Farrugia says, professionals must view themselves as “brands,” and make sure all of their job-search materials evoke a compelling and cohesive message.

In her presentation, she will help attendees discover how to develop a personal brand that grabs the attention of potential employers. In addition, she will discuss tips for developing stand-out application materials, ideas for using platforms such as LinkedIn and Twitter to establish your professional credibility, and how to convey key attributes during a job interview.

Farrugia is executive director of The Creative Group, a specialized staffing firm placing a comprehensive range of creative, advertising, marketing, Web and public relations professionals with a variety of organizations. In her position, she manages operations for the firm’s locations in major markets throughout the United States and Canada.

The Nov. 30 event is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers when purchased in advance, or $15 for members and $25 for nonmembers at the door. Appetizers and a cash bar will be provided.

Space is limited. Click here to purchase tickets in advance.

For more information or to become a member, e-mail Mary Lynn Harms, chapter president, at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Mary Lynn Harms is president of the Santa Barbara Chapter of the American Advertising Federation Santa Barbara.