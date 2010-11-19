Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 2:30 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Talk to Explore ‘How to Land a Job in a Difficult Economy’

American Advertising Federation Santa Barbara will host Tuesday's event with speaker Donna Farrugia of The Creative Group

By Mary Lynn Harms | November 19, 2010 | 5:39 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Chapter of the American Advertising Federation Santa Barbara will present “How to Land a Job in a Difficult Economy” by Donna Farrugia of The Creative Group from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 at The Savoy, 409 State St.

To land a job in the competitive creative industry, Farrugia says, professionals must view themselves as “brands,” and make sure all of their job-search materials evoke a compelling and cohesive message.

In her presentation, she will help attendees discover how to develop a personal brand that grabs the attention of potential employers. In addition, she will discuss tips for developing stand-out application materials, ideas for using platforms such as LinkedIn and Twitter to establish your professional credibility, and how to convey key attributes during a job interview.

Farrugia is executive director of The Creative Group, a specialized staffing firm placing a comprehensive range of creative, advertising, marketing, Web and public relations professionals with a variety of organizations. In her position, she manages operations for the firm’s locations in major markets throughout the United States and Canada.

The Nov. 30 event is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers when purchased in advance, or $15 for members and $25 for nonmembers at the door. Appetizers and a cash bar will be provided.

Space is limited. Click here to purchase tickets in advance.

For more information or to become a member, e-mail Mary Lynn Harms, chapter president, at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Mary Lynn Harms is president of the Santa Barbara Chapter of the American Advertising Federation Santa Barbara.

 
