Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 2:38 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Washington School’s Library Closed Over Health Concerns

Air quality testing of the school's portable buildings awaits proposal from contractor

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | November 19, 2010 | 1:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara School District officials have closed Washington Elementary School’s library because of health concerns and until air quality testing has been completed.

No other portable buildings at Washington will be closed, according to Deputy Superintendent Eric Smith.

There are concerns of mold and other unhealthy byproducts of water leaks and the like, as many portables are decades old.

Staff and parents have complained about air quality in Washington’s portables since 2006, and the Parents for Excellence in Public Schools Indoor Air Quality Committee has said it mistrusts past district testing.

It negotiated with the district over a mutually agreeable agency to use this time around and came up with Panacea Inc. If its proposal is appropriate — in scope of testing and price — then the district will proceed with Panacea as testers.

Some testing was prompted by the school’s librarian. A 2008 test concluded that the library didn’t have an indoor air-quality problem, although new heaters would “provide the classroom with much-needed fresh air and should improve the air quality sufficient to (the librarian’s) satisfaction,” tester John Costa wrote.

Testing contractor Panacea Inc. was on site for the first time Thursday, so its proposal won’t be considered by the Santa Barbara school board until the first December meeting, Smith said.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 