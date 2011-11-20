Cadillac Concept

A cabernet-colored 2012 Cadillac Ciel concept car sparkles at the LA Auto Show in the Los Angeles Convention Center. Los Angeles hosted the first auto show on the West Coast in 1907, at Morley’s Skating Rink on Grand Avenue, when an estimated 3,500 cars existed in the city. At that show there were two electric cars, all cars had 12 to 60 horsepower, and entertainment was provided by the Ladies Venetian Mandolin Orchestra as well as the Royal Hawaiian Sextet. Henry Ford attended. A writer from the Los Angeles Times described it as, “Los Angeles ... the banner automobile city of the world.”

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >