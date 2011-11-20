Inch of Rain Possible as Cold Front Moves Through South Coast on Sunday

A storm system dropping down the California coast from Alaska is expected to bring rain, colder temperatures, gusty winds, and even hail and thunderstorms to Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Sunday.

The National Weather Service said Saturday that an upper-level low-pressure system is expected to reach the Central Coast as early as 6 a.m. Sunday before it pushes inland across Southern California. The cold front is likely to be preceded by moderate showers.

Weather officials say the storm could produce four to six hours of steady rain as it moves through the region between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, with brief periods of heavy rain possible.

Rainfall of a half-inch to an inch is expected, with 1½ inches likely along the Ventura County line.

Gusty south winds are forecast at the height of the storm, and thunderstorms, lightning, small hail and waterspouts are possible, as well.

Motorists and mariners are advised to use caution.

Sunday’s high temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s to low 60s, with overnight lows in the 40s.

The forecast calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday night, and the storm should be gone by early Monday. Sunny skies and daytime temperatures in the low 60s are expected Monday.

More rain along the Central Coast is in the forecast for Wednesday night and Thanksgiving Day, according to the weather service.

Snow levels from Sunday’s storm are likely to be near 5,500 feet but could drop as low as 4,000 feet in the Santa Barbara County backcountry.

