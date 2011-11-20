Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 11:08 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Inch of Rain Possible as Cold Front Moves Through South Coast on Sunday

Gusty winds, thunderstorms, lightning and hail forecast during expected afternoon onslaught

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | November 20, 2011 | 2:56 a.m.

A storm system dropping down the California coast from Alaska is expected to bring rain, colder temperatures, gusty winds, and even hail and thunderstorms to Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Sunday.

The National Weather Service said Saturday that an upper-level low-pressure system is expected to reach the Central Coast as early as 6 a.m. Sunday before it pushes inland across Southern California. The cold front is likely to be preceded by moderate showers.

Weather officials say the storm could produce four to six hours of steady rain as it moves through the region between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, with brief periods of heavy rain possible.

Rainfall of a half-inch to an inch is expected, with 1½ inches likely along the Ventura County line.

Gusty south winds are forecast at the height of the storm, and thunderstorms, lightning, small hail and waterspouts are possible, as well.

Motorists and mariners are advised to use caution.

Sunday’s high temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s to low 60s, with overnight lows in the 40s.

The forecast calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday night, and the storm should be gone by early Monday. Sunny skies and daytime temperatures in the low 60s are expected Monday.

More rain along the Central Coast is in the forecast for Wednesday night and Thanksgiving Day, according to the weather service.

Snow levels from Sunday’s storm are likely to be near 5,500 feet but could drop as low as 4,000 feet in the Santa Barbara County backcountry.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department’s interactive precipitation map.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 