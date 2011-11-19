Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 11:49 pm | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

DrunkDirectory.com Offers a New Online Outlet for Santa Barbara Nightlife

Student entrepreneurs aim to click with locals looking for happy hours, late-night dining and live music

By Bryana Nugent, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | November 19, 2011 | 10:55 p.m.

An all-access pass to check out information on Santa Barbara’s nightlife is finally here. Drunkdirectory.com is a comprehensive up-to-the-minute nightlife and entertainment guide that’s just one convenient click away.

Article Image

The site was created in August by college students Devan Liles and Zac Bain, who say it has taken off in a big way. Bain said Drunk Directory already has hundreds of daily visitors using it as a tool to discover great local places and events that they may have never known about. The pair is motivated and determined to make their Web site the most utilized nightlife tool for people in Santa Barbara.

The two ambitious young men launched DrunkDirectory.com after living in Santa Barbara and realizing that easy access to happy-hour lists and information on where to go for a good time was difficult to find. Liles attended SBCC and recently transferred to San Francisco State University to pursue a career in marketing. Bain just transferred into UCSB and is pursuing a degree in economics. Both aspiring entrepreneurs decided to chase their dream of starting their own company and set out to create the site for local residents — who are over age 21!

Drunk Directory is a search and social media outlet that is updated daily, providing the what, when and where-to-go places, and equally as important, how you can get there safely.

“Our Web site is Santa Barbara’s newest nightlife tool,” Liles said. “We cover happy hours, events, live music, happy-hour specials, late-night dining and transportation. Everything you need for a night out on the town.”

Stephanie Cordes, a 21-year-old UCSB student, says she uses the site regularly to find out what’s going on downtown.

“Usually all my friends and I go downtown on Thursdays for college night,” she said. “It’s nice to have a site available that lays out all the options of where to go and what events are happening.”

Although some may have a negative reaction to use of the word “drunk” in the name, Bain and Liles say Drunkdirectory.com was created as a resource and is meant to aid users in finding places to grab a drink. It emphasizes drinking responsibly and provides a list of cab services, promoting safe rides home as well as late-night food stops, which for some is a necessity for a night downtown. The Web site offers users the ability to search by categories such as pool hall, dive bar, brewery and wineries, and also allows them to choose a specific date in the future to see what’s to come.

If you choose the option to register, the site can also be used as a way for individuals to connect with friends and local businesses. The interactive capabilities of the site are aimed at allowing consumers the freedom to voice their opinions and share their favorite hotspots with friends through the use of Facebook and Twitter. You can “follow” your favorite places and be in the loop at all times, or you can just go to Drunkdirectory.com and check out what everyone in the area is up to.

People of all ages seem to find the site useful when planning a memorable night out.

“I use Drunk Directory to maintain  my social life and to connect to people in my age group,” said Robert Maksimow, a 31-year-old UCSB student.

“My wife loves  it and uses it to plan out her infamous ‘ladies night.’ Needless to  say, Drunk Directory is just what the doctor ordered for Santa  Barbara.”

The site not only aims to connect friends but also business owners and customers.

“By allowing users to connect with local bar and club owners, we have bridged the gap between businesses and consumers,” Liles said. “This allows users to find out the most current, up-to-date information about places they’re interested in and business owners an opportunity to let people know about their events, happy hour and specials.”

By allowing users to rate and review local establishments, business owners get important feedback and consumers benefit from more personalized information and the experiences of others.

“People in town love the idea that we are trying to promote and make available this type of information,” Bain said. “We allow users to connect with all the local hotspots and events in Santa Barbara, while giving them a voice to write reviews and rate the places they’ve been.”

What’s next for Drunkdirectory.com?

“In the future, many things are changing, including a new homepage and overall structure of the site,” Bain said. “Many features are being improved and made more user friendly.”

And what’s next for DrunkDirectory.com users? A lot of fun nights out on the town!

Noozhawk intern Bryana Nugent can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

