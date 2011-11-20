Partners in Education Volunteer Spotlight: Caron Caligor

[Noozhawk’s note: One in a series on Santa Barbara Partners in Education volunteers. This article is sponsored by Frank Schipper Construction Co., a Partners in Education President’s Council member.]

After working at UCSB for 25 years, Caron Caligor went into early retirement and found herself with some extra time on her hands. Wanting to put that time toward something that would benefit the community, she connected with Santa Barbara Partners in Education. Now, after more than a year of volunteering as a tutor at Peabody Charter School, 3018 Calle Noguera, Caligor feels as if she has found the place where she belongs.

Caligor first considered Partners in Education when she heard about Computers for Families, which distributes refurbished computers to families that otherwise would not be able to afford one. She liked the idea of giving every child an equal opportunity to succeed by eliminating the digital divide. She considers Partners in Education’s Volunteer Recruitment & Coordination program another way to level the playing field and give equal education opportunities to all children.

“The most important thing about volunteering with Partners in Education is that it helps you appreciate the advantages you had growing up and being able to give back to the community,” Caligor said.

“Children need to know that you support them and will be there for them every step of the way.”

By being a tutor, Caligor feels she is providing support and encouragement for each student with whom she works.

When asked if she thought it was important for businesses and professionals to get involved as volunteers in local schools, without hesitation she exclaimed, “Absolutely!”

“Not only is it a great way for employees to get a broader view of the world, it can help employers develop a relationship of trust with their employees and a great way for businesses to partner with their community,” she said.

One-on-one tutoring provides students with the individual attention they crave and need to do better in school. For Caligor, that is reason enough for businesses to get involved.

She says she will never grow tired of tutoring at Peabody School.

When asked what makes volunteering memorable, she replied, “It can seem like it will never happen ... then all of a sudden, it’s done. The kid gets what I am trying to teach.”

“I love being the one to help them understand,” she said.

— Rebecca Finley is an AmeriCorps volunteer who has been working as a Santa Barbara Partners in Education volunteer coordinator.