WillBridge of Santa Barbara Benefit to Feature 2 Local Choirs

WillBridge of Santa Barbara will hold the 2011 rendition of its annual winter celebration on Dec. 6.

In addition to highlighting WillBridge’s efforts to help people who are homeless find housing, stability and treatment, this year’s event will feature the triumphant return of two choirs, Marymount Soul, a student choir from Marymount of Santa Barbara, and the Inner Light Gospel Choir. Both choirs are conducted by Dauri Kennedy and feature the amazing tenor and classical guitarist, Adam Phillips.

WillBridge’s winter fundraiser will be held Tuesday, Dec. 6, at New Life Church, 50 E. Alamar St. A silent auction begins at 6 p.m. and the entertainment kicks off at 7:15 p.m.



Admission is $30 for individuals and $50 for couples. Reservations are available by calling WillBridge at 805.564.1911 or tickets may be purchased at the door on the day of the event. Funds raised sustain WillBridge programs designed to support clients embarking on a new way of living.

Click here for more information on the nonprofit WillBridge of Santa Barbara, or call 805.564.1911. Click here to make an online donation.

— Gloria Regan is with WillBridge of Santa Barbara.