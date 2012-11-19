‘100 Grand’ Exhibition Returns to Sullivan Goss Gallery

Sullivan Goss is pleased to announce the gallery’s fourth annual “100 Grand” exhibition, with 100 works of art being offered at $1,000 or less.

The “100 Grand” exhibit was inaugurated in the depth of the Great Recession. It was conceived as a way to bring artists and collectors together for the holidays to exchange the gift of art for the gift of patronage.

Since the first show in 2009, it has become a landmark exhibition for Santa Barbara’s contemporary art community. The 1st Thursday opening party is one of the area’s must-attend events of the year — a chance for artists and collectors to get together, network and celebrate the accomplishments of another year in art.



For this year’s exhibition, contemporary curator Susan Bush was able to secure work from many of last year’s best-selling artists, but there are also more than a dozen artists who have never shown with the gallery before: Phoebe Brunner, Joann Dufau, Noah Erenberg, Kristen Hawkes, Cynthia James, Masha Keating, Mark Lozano, Mehosh, Julie Montgomery, Paula Re, Maria Rendon, Jourdan Ross, Caren Satterfield and Roe Ann White.

Some of these artists are well established, but others are just emerging. Often, Bush will use the “100 Grand” exhibition as a low-pressure market test to see what new ideas, aesthetics, materials or makers will find an appreciative audience at the gallery. Works that sell well and receive wide acclaim often make their way back into the gallery’s exhibition schedule.



With “100 Grand”, new and younger collectors can begin to acquire and learn about original art work from a serious gallery at an affordable price. Most of the works are manageable in size, as well, offering ample opportunities to place the works in homes. With emerging artists, collectors get an opportunity to “get in on the ground floor.” For the gallery’s regular roster of successful, mid-career artists, collectors get an opportunity to buy works below market rate.

For these reasons, sales are usually brisk. Since its first come first serve, buyers are encouraged to arrive early and to act fast.



“100 Grand” will feature work by: Benjamin Anderson, Sean Anderson, Tony Askew, Ken Bortolazzo, Phoebe Brunner, Dorothy Churchill-Johnson, Connie Connally, David Cooley, Joan Rosenberg-Dent, Joann Dufau, Pamela Enticknap, Noah Erenberg, Martha Mayer Erlebacher, Peggy Ferris, Jon Francis, Rafael Gaete, Nancy Gifford, Robin Gowen, Amanda Grandfield, Tracey Sylvester Harris, Derek Harrison, Kristen Hawkes, Cynthia James, Scott Kahn, Masha Keating, Dan Levin, Mark Lozano, Susan McDonnell, Mehosh, David Molesky, Julie Montgomery, Jennifer Moses, Brad Nack, Ken Nack, Zoe Nathan, John Nava, Zack Paul, Rafael Perea de la Cabada, Angela Perko, Chris Peters, Hank Pitcher, Ian Putnam, Paula Re, Robert Redfield, Maria Rendon, Brad Reyes, Lindsey Ross, Jourdan Ross, Blakeney Sanford, Caren Satterfield, Elena Siff, Leslie Lewis Sigler, David Skinner, Barry Spacks, Nicole Strasburg, Marlene Struss, Makeda Tekle-Smith, Jane Taylor, James David Thomas, Susan Tibbles, Dug Uyesaka, Sarah Vedder, Deborah Veldkamp, Daniel Warth, Roe Ann White and Monica Wiesblott.

— Nathan Vonk represents Sullivan Goss.