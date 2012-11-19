Monday, April 9 , 2018, 8:29 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Condor Express Back In Action for Whale Watching and More

By Condor Express | November 19, 2012 | 2:34 p.m.

The Condor Express of Santa Barbara will be back in action just in time for the winter migration of the California gray whales following a month in dry dock for annual maintenance and cleaning.

Regularly scheduled whale watching trips will resume Friday, Nov. 23. For trip times and reservations, call Sea Landing at 805.882.0088.

New Condor Express Blog and “Whale Watching Report”

For the latest on whale sightings in the Santa Barbara Channel, click here to visit the Captain’s Blog.

The Captain’s Blog provides up-to-day whale watching reports, including the latest sighting of whales, seal lions, dolphins, birds and other sea life. The whale watching report also contains information about weather conditions, whale watching trips and departure times.

Get the Captain’s Blog Via Email

Provide your guests with the latest information about whale watching in the Santa Barbara Channel sent to you directly by the captain of the Condor Express. To subscribe, go to the Captain’s Blog by clicking here and enter your email address in the “Captain’s Blog via Email” box on the right hand side.

You’ll receive an automatic confirmation of your subscription sent to your email. Click “Confirm Follow” and you’ll automatically receive the latest news about the Condor Express sent directly from the captain’s wheelhouse.

Join us soon on our blog and stay tuned in to our adventures in the Santa Barbara Channel. We look forward to seeing you and your guests soon.

Welcome aboard!

 
