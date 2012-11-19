Monday, April 9 , 2018, 8:22 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

‘Ignite Your Love Vortex’ at Santa Barbara Symposium for Singles

By Jeannie Bertoli | November 19, 2012 | 7:50 p.m.

“Ignite Your Love Vortex: The New Path to Your New Relationship” will be the title of a symposium to be held 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Ayni Gallery, 216 State St. in Santa Barbara.

The symposium is for singles who want to feel empowered entering the holiday season by clearing out the old, creating a path to their relationship goals and applying the tools learned to find new relationships.

The event will be hosted by three South Coast women: spiritual writer and teacher Jeannie Bertoli, Ph.D.; author and authentic life expert Jackie Ruka; and professional matchmaker and dating coach Lisa Darsonval.

Darsonval founded Santa Barbara Matchmaking earlier this year. She hosted the first Lock & Key event in Santa Barbara and plans more similar events in the New Year. She will also be a speaker at the iDate Internet Dating Conference in February in Las Vegas.

Bertoli has a doctorate in marriage and family therapy. She opened a Santa Barbara office in August after leaving her 10-year practice in Washington, D.C. Now, Bertoli specializes in teaching people to live with a focus on universal principals.

Ruka founded Get Happy Zone Inc., an inspirational and personal growth company in Montecito. She is an entrepreneur, speaker and mentor for expanding and thriving in the 21st century and holds a master’s of creative arts degree in therapy.

The suggested donation for the Dec. 6 symposium is $10. Space is limited; reservations are suggested.

RSVP to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). For more information, call 805.618.2051.

 
