Kimberly Delgado Joins Board for Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse

Kimberly Delgado has joined the Board of Directors for the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

Delgado is the vice president and manager for Montecito Bank & Trust’s La Cumbre Branch.

She has 12 years of experience with nonprofit organizations volunteering, advocating, fundraising, and co-chairing steering committees and boards.

She brings a strong understanding of the importance of collaboration and synergy within the nonprofit and for-profit sectors, and a passion in bringing for-profits into the arena of business social responsibility.

Newly elected board officers include Dee Dee Barrett, president; Kristen Parrish, first vice president; Susan Neuman, second vice president; Carole MacElhenny, secretary; and Sally Arnold, treasurer.

For more information, contact Lauren Haines at 805.963.1433 x138 or by email at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lauren Haines is a media and special events coordinator for the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.