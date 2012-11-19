UCSB Student Arrested on Charges of Attempted Murder

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s investigators are asking the public to come forward with information about a stabbing that occurred in Isla Vista early Sunday that left one man with life-threatening injuries.

Peter Cho, 20, a UCSB student, has been arrested on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and destroying or concealing evidence, according to Sgt. Mark Williams.

He said officers responded to a report of a fight just before 4 a.m. Sunday involving a man with a knife in front of a business in the 800 block of Embarcadero Del Norte.

Deputies spotted multiple subjects once on scene, including a victim with stab wounds, another victim with blunt-force trauma to the head, and several witnesses.

“All parties reported that they observed an Asian male suspect attack the victims in front of the business,” Williams said.

The stabbing victim suffered about six wounds to his body, including his back, wrists and side, and was rushed to a Cottage Hospital, where he was taken into surgery for life-threatening injuries.

The victim with blunt-force trauma was treated and released at the scene, according to Williams.

He said further investigation led deputies to a home on the same block as the business, and deputies contacted the occupants and arrested Cho. Williams said a knife was located at the residence along with other items and booked as evidence.

Cho was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $500,000, Williams said.

He said the stabbing victim was listed in stable condition at Cottage Hospital.

Anyone with additional information about the case or who witnessed this crime is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4100.

