Monday, April 9 , 2018, 8:26 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

UCSB Student Arrested on Charges of Attempted Murder

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 19, 2012 | 4:40 p.m.

Peter Cho
Peter Cho

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s investigators are asking the public to come forward with information about a stabbing that occurred in Isla Vista early Sunday that left one man with life-threatening injuries.

Peter Cho, 20, a UCSB student, has been arrested on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and destroying or concealing evidence, according to Sgt. Mark Williams.

He said officers responded to a report of a fight just before 4 a.m. Sunday involving a man with a knife in front of a business in the 800 block of Embarcadero Del Norte.

Deputies spotted multiple subjects once on scene, including a victim with stab wounds, another victim with blunt-force trauma to the head, and several witnesses.

“All parties reported that they observed an Asian male suspect attack the victims in front of the business,” Williams said.

The stabbing victim suffered about six wounds to his body, including his back, wrists and side, and was rushed to a Cottage Hospital, where he was taken into surgery for life-threatening injuries.

The victim with blunt-force trauma was treated and released at the scene, according to Williams.

He said further investigation led deputies to a home on the same block as the business, and deputies contacted the occupants and arrested Cho. Williams said a knife was located at the residence along with other items and booked as evidence.

Cho was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $500,000, Williams said.

He said the stabbing victim was listed in stable condition at Cottage Hospital.

Anyone with additional information about the case or who witnessed this crime is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4100.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 