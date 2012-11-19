Santa Maria Teen Hurt in Bicycle-Vehicle Collision

A 15-year-old Santa Maria boy was injured Monday morning after colliding with a vehicle while riding his bicycle in the 600 block of North Oakley Street.

Santa Maria Police Department spokesman R.W. Prescott said the bicyclist, a Hispanic juvenile whose name is being withheld, suffered head injuries in the crash, which occurred shortly before 8 a.m.

The boy was transported by American Medical Response to the Santa Maria Airport, then was airlifted to Cottage Hospital’s Trauma Center.

The extent of his injuries were unknown.

The driver was identified as 20-year-old Jessica Arteaga of Santa Maria, who Prescott said was determined to be driving without a license. Arteaga, who was not hurt in the collision, was driving a 1990 Honda Accord and had a female juvenile as a passenger.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

