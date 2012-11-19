Monday, April 9 , 2018, 8:27 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Cars & Coffee Collecting Frozen Chickens for Unity Shoppe

By Santa Barbara Cars & Coffee | November 19, 2012 | 4:07 p.m.

The Unity Shoppe helps many families throughout the year. What sets it apart from most is the sense of dignity and support it gives families to help get them back on their feet.

Let’s face it, the last few years have been especially hard for many families. While the Unity Shoppe has been trying to help families out — 23,000 individuals a year — it, too, has been hit in these tough times. Between the tough economy and the construction near its donation drop-off, which has significantly impacted donations, it needs our help.

Each year, the Unity Shoppe provides holiday dinners for many less fortunate families, and it desperately needs chickens to help feed them.

Chickens you ask? It turns out that many families prefer chickens over turkeys due to their ability to prepare them and the limited ovens they have at their access.

This Sunday, Nov. 25 in the Upper Village of Montecito, Santa Barbara Cars & Coffee would like to ask you to bring a frozen chicken or a donation for the purchase of frozen chickens to help the Unity Shoppe. The emphasis here is frozen chickens.

To make this fun, a classic fire truck will have its rear compartment filled with ice. At 10 a.m., SBC&C will caravan down Hot Springs Road along Cabrillo Boulevard and up State Street to deliver the chickens, and enjoy a continental breakfast with a tour of the Unity Shoppe.

For more information, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here to connect with Santa Barbara Cars & Coffee on Facebook.

