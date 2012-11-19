Students Use Film to Speak Out on Local Environmental Issues

Students from UCSB’s Blue Horizons Summer Program for Environmental Media have created four documentaries about local marine and coastal issues, including sea otters, whale strikes, the plight of the pelicans and homelessness along our rivers.

UC Santa Barbara’s Carsey-Wolf Center and Associated Students Coastal Fund will host a free screening event at UCSB’s Pollock Theater at 7 p.m. next Tuesday, Nov. 27. A Q&A with student filmmakers and a reception will follow the films.

Click here to make reservations.

In the Blue Horizons program, students explore how to communicate vital stories about the ocean through media. Many of the 2012 Blue Horizons films were recently screened at the Ojai Film Festival in October.

Environmental media courses have grown in popularity over the past six years as video has gone viral and YouTube content has become pervasive. The Carsey-Wolf Center and the Department of Film and Media Studies also offer the GreenScreen Environmental Media Production program at UCSB in the winter quarter. Applications are due Nov. 30. Click here for more information.

The students of UCSB through the Associated Students Coastal Fund support both the Blue Horizons and GreenScreen programs.