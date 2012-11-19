Monday, April 9 , 2018, 8:32 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Tour Ireland with Santa Barbara Travel Bureau

By Cynthia Dunn for the Santa Barbara Travel Bureau | November 19, 2012 | 1:04 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Travel Bureau presents an exclusive eight-day tour of Ireland, April 20-28, 2013.

Join us in the country of romance, fantasy, ancient castles, Guinness and music. Enjoy luxurious accommodations such as the historic Dromoland Castle, hearty Irish breakfasts daily, and a private state-of-the-art touring coach to transport you to some of Ireland’s most popular sights found in Dublin, Waterford, the Ring of Kerry and the Dingle Peninsula.

Prices start from only $2,546 per person, based on double occupancy, including round-trip air from Los Angeles to Ireland.

Capture Ireland’s enchantment by discovering castles, stately manors, colorful gardens and stunning landscapes. From Los Angeles International Airport you will fly to the exciting city of Dublin, where your tour begins.

Stay in some of Ireland’s most exquisite hotels: the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire, a historic and much-loved luxury landmark hotel, dating back to 1828 that overlooks Dublin Bay; the old world charm and grandeur of the Granville Hotel in Waterford; the grace and glamor of the luxurious KillarneyPlaza Hotel, gateway to the Ring of Kerry; and end your vacation in grand fashion at Ireland’s beloved 5-star Dromoland Castle.

Travel in the height of comfort on a private luxury coach featuring panoramic windows for optimum viewing, reclining seats, individual climate controls and a public address system for easy listening. See the beautiful Irish coastline, the Cliffs of Moher, majestic mountains and scenic lakes. Admire hand-cut crystal at the House of Waterford, gain the “gift of gab” by kissing the Blarney Stone, visit Durty Nelly’s, Ireland’s 200-year-old legendary pub, or taste Guinness Storehouse’s world famous stout. The last night’s farewell celebration will be medieval entertainment followed by a banquet fit for a king at Bunratty Castle.

This trip promises to be a true Irish heritage experience. To book or learn more about this special Irish Heritage tour, please contact Nancy Herrmann at Santa Barbara Travel Bureau. Visit her in the downtown office at 1028 State St. in Santa Barbara, or contact her at 805.869.1100 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

The Santa Barbara Travel Bureau is the largest travel company in the Santa Barbara area, specializing in corporate and leisure travel. It belongs to the exclusive “Virtuoso” travel network, providing its clients access to the world’s best tour companies, hotels and cruise lines with exclusive rates and amenities.

Celebrating 65 years of award-winning service, Santa Barbara Travel Bureau has been serving discerning customers since 1947. With offices in Ventura, Santa Barbara and Montecito, the privately owned company of Charles and David de L’Arbre employs more than 40 travel professionals. Its strength comes from a solid, experienced agent team and dedication to long-term client relationships. A philosophy of flexibility, continuous improvement, agent education and commitment to customer service has been proven in Santa Barbara Travel Bureau’s high client satisfaction rate.

The Santa Barbara Travel Bureau has branch locations in Santa Barbara at 1028 State St., 805.966.3116; Montecito at 1485 E. Valley Road, 805.969.7746; and Ventura, 3140 Telegraph Road, 805.650.6999.

— Cynthia Dunn is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Travel Bureau.

 
