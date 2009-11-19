Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 5:07 pm | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: CAMA Brings Shanghai Symphony to Santa Barbara

The world-renowned orchestra will perform under the direction of Long Yu on Friday at The Granada

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | November 19, 2009 | 11:33 p.m.

The Community Arts Music Association is bringing the world-renowned Shanghai Symphony Orchestra to The Granada at 8 p.m. Friday. The concert will be conducted by music director Long Yu.

For the first — what we might call the “Russian” — half of the program, the guest soloist will be sparkling pianist Yuja Wang, who is no stranger to the South Coast. In the single work that is the second — or “Chinese” — part of the program, the soloists will be sopranos Xiaoduo Chen and Meng Meng, plus Nan Wang, Jia Li and Xin Sun, virtuosos on Chinese instruments the erhu, the pipa and the guzheng, respectively.

Qigang Chen’s song for the Olympics, You and Me, went platinum in the first 24 hours
Qigang Chen’s song for the Olympics, “You and Me,” went platinum in the first 24 hours.

The three works on the Shanghai’s program are the Prelude to Modest Mussorgsky’s opera Khovanshchina (known, when it is played in concert, as “Dawn on the Moscow River”), Sergei Rachmaninov’s beloved Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor, Opus 18 (with Wang); and Qigang Chen’s Iris dévoilée (“iris unveiled”), a concerto for full orchestra, singers and traditional Chinese instruments.

Iris dévoilée, which seeks to explore the infinite moods of a woman, is divided into nine sections: “Ingenius,” “Chaste,” “Libertine,” “Sensitive,” “Tender,” “Jealous,” “Melancholic,’ “Hysterical” and “Voluptuous.”

Chen was born in 1951, in Shanghai, and currently resides in France. I have not heard any of Chen’s music, but you have if you watched the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics. His song, “You and Me,” was part of the ceremony, and it must have pleased somebody because it was downloaded 10 million times in the first week.

If, by the slimmest of chances, you have never heard Rachmaninov’s Second Concerto, I wouldn’t dream of spoiling one of the most memorable experiences in a music lover’s life by speaking slightingly of it. I prefer the Third myself, but even the great Robert Craft confessed to a “nostalgia for that utopia of hopeless melancholy which the Second Concerto induces in adolescents of all ages.”

Mussorgsky never heard Khovanshchina performed, as he died just as he was finishing it. It is set during the the Moscow Uprising of 1682, and its two over-arching themes are the struggle between progressive and reactionary political factions during the childhood of Peter the Great, and the disappearance of “old Muscovy” before Peter’s westernizing reforms.

The opera was first performed in 1886, after the composer’s friend, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, worked the same magic with the orchestration that he had done earlier with Boris Godunov.

In 1913, Igor Stravinsky and Maurice Ravel collaborated on an orchestration for the first performance in Paris, and in 1958, Shostakovich also prepared a version. Still, for all the big names attached, the Prelude is likely to be all you ever hear of this opera. It is not clear from the program notes whether the Shanghai will employ the Rimsky-Korsakov orchestration, or the Shostakovich (only Stravinsky’s finale for the 1913 version has been published).

Tickets for the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra are available from the Granada box office at 1214 State St. or 805.899.2222, or click here to purchase tickets online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 