Andrew Seybold: Tea Fire Exposes Montecito’s Lack of Connections

The Tea Fire danger and chaos have now passed and the recovery and assessment phases have begun. As is often the case with disasters like a wildfire, communications will come under scrutiny.

During news coverage from the time the fire was first reported Thursday evening and throughout the next day, many people were complaining about the lack of wireless coverage in the area, hampering personal calls, as well as some first-responder communications. Most first-responder communications do not make use of the commercial networks — the AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile or Verizon networks — but rather on their own networks that have been designed to provide communications in virtually all of the area.

Not having cell phone coverage in this area, for this disastrous fire, prevented many people from being able to check on their family and friends, did not permit coordination of forced evacuations, and made life more difficult in an already difficult situation.

Those who have been most vocal about the failure of the cellular networks to provide coverage in this area don’t understand that all of the wireless operators named above, and more, have been trying for years to provide wireless services here. The impediment has been community residents who have fought just as hard to keep the wireless companies out of Montecito.

Time after time, the companies that provide our wireless service have tried, in many different ways, to win approval to install cell equipment within Montecito, and time after time they have been rebuffed. Some of the attempts would have required the installation of cell towers disguised as trees, or built into chimneys or other ways to hide them. Other options that have been proposed include locating the equipment in a building and running fiber-optic cables through the area or putting small cell sites on telephone poles (called picocells). But, again, the community decided it did not want the cellular companies within Montecito.

The cellular companies are determined to find ways to provide coverage to this area of Santa Barbara County, and many are trying to find site locations that will cover some of the area but without cell sites of one type or another located within Montecito. Without success, however, the next time there is a disaster we will have the same result: little or no cell phone service.

Perhaps the Tea Fire will be a wake-up call to residents. Today they have other things on their minds, but once the rebuilding starts, those who live in this area should work with the cellular service providers to find a solution that will provide service here. The equation is easy: No cell sites equals no coverage.

— Santa Barbara resident Andrew Seybold heads Andrew Seybold Inc., which provides consulting, educational and publishing services. Click here for more information.