Air Quality Watch Reissued for South Santa Barbara County

By Santa Barbara County Public Health Department | November 20, 2008 | 3:35 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District on Thursday reissued an Air Quality Watch for Southern Santa Barbara County, indicating that strong winds after dusk could stir ash particles into the air and create localized areas of poor air quality.

The National Weather Service indicates that winds gusting up to 45 miles per hour are possible Thursday evening, affecting the southern part of the county.

The agencies will update the advisory Friday and issue an Air Quality Warning if areas of the county are experiencing poor air quality.

Everyone, especially people with heart or lung disease (including asthma), older adults, and children, should limit time spent outdoors, and avoid outdoor exercise when particles are in the air. If you have symptoms of lung or heart disease that may be related to exposure to particles, including repeated coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, nausea or unusual fatigue or lightheadedness, contact your health care provider.

Residents are cautioned to minimize exposure to ash particles and to avoid stirring particles into the air when cleaning areas. Click here for more information on post-fire cleanup.

