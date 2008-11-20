Application Process Under Way for Youth Leadership Scholarship

The Downtown Organization and the city of Santa Barbara Teen Programs have announced that applications are being accepted for the 2009 Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award Scholarship.

The Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award Scholarship is given to an outstanding youth in the Santa Barbara area in recognition of his or her leadership and community service. The Downtown Organization presents the award in honor of former Mayor Harriet Miller’s contributions to local youths.

Applicants must be a high school senior in the Santa Barbara Unified School District or a resident of Santa Barbara with a minimum GPA of 2.5 and have completed 45 community service hours by the application deadline, Dec. 17.

Scholarship applications must be returned to the Teen Programs office in person or by mail. The office is located in the Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 E. Carrillo St. (second floor), Santa Barbara, 93101.

A selection committee made up of representatives from the Santa Barbara Youth Council and the Downtown Organization will review all applications and choose a recipient.

Once a decision has been made, the recipient of the Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award Scholarship will be notified by mail. The award and scholarship check will be presented at a luncheon scheduled for Jan. 22.

For more information about the Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award Scholarship, call Mary Lynn Harms of the Downtown Organization at 805.962.2098, ext. 24, or Chris McDermut of the Teen Programs staff at 805.560.7558.