Basketball: Fresno State Three-riffic Against UCSB

Fresno State was three-riffic on Thursday night against the UCSB women’s basketball team, defeating the Gauchos 71-54 and setting a school record in the process.

The Bulldogs (2-0) hit 16 three-pointers at the Save Mart Center, breaking the program’s original mark set in 1989. The Gauchos fall to 1-1 this season. UCSB’s next game will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Arizona.

Fresno State took a quick 18-5 lead — all on three’s — and then extended it to 37-20 at the half, with 33 of its 37 points coming on three-pointers.

Lauren Pedersen was the Gauchos’ leading scorer for the second straight game as the guard had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the loss. Jordan Franey was the only other Gaucho to score in double figures with her 13 points. Franey also had six rebounds and four assists.

Fresno State’s Bailey Amundsen had a career-best 26 points, nailing six of nine treys, while Jaleesa Ross canned five three-pointers en route to 15 points.

UCSB cut the lead down to 10 at 61-51 on Franey’s layup with 5:54 left, but Fresno State’s hot shooting continued as Amundsen hit a three and former Gaucho LaShay Fears seemed to finish off her old team with a short jumper and her three-pointer sealed the deal.

The Gauchos shot 39.3 percent from the field and hit seven of 15 three-pointers, but the Bulldogs just wouldn’t miss from downtown, canning 16 of 31 from beyond the arc for a 51.6 percent clip.

Freshman Emilie Johnson had nine points, all on three-pointers, as the Loomis native started her second consecutive game at UCSB. Jenna Green had seven points and two rebounds in 18 minutes.

Sophomore Courtney Collishaw saw her first-ever action in a UCSB uniform after sitting out last season with a knee injury. Several people filled the stands from her nearby hometown of Visalia.

The Gauchos remain on the road and don’t play at home until a 7 p.m. Dec. 4 contest vs. Nevada.

Matt Hurst is a UCSB assistant director of athletics communications.