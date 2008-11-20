Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 3:39 am | Partly Cloudy 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Basketball: Fresno State Three-riffic Against UCSB

The Bulldogs shoot better than 51 percent from the three-point line and set a school record in a 71-54 win over the lady Gauchos.

By Matt Hurst | November 20, 2008 | 11:36 p.m.

Fresno State was three-riffic on Thursday night against the UCSB women’s basketball team, defeating the Gauchos 71-54 and setting a school record in the process.

The Bulldogs (2-0) hit 16 three-pointers at the Save Mart Center, breaking the program’s original mark set in 1989. The Gauchos fall to 1-1 this season. UCSB’s next game will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Arizona.

Fresno State took a quick 18-5 lead — all on three’s — and then extended it to 37-20 at the half, with 33 of its 37 points coming on three-pointers.

Lauren Pedersen was the Gauchos’ leading scorer for the second straight game as the guard had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the loss. Jordan Franey was the only other Gaucho to score in double figures with her 13 points. Franey also had six rebounds and four assists.

Fresno State’s Bailey Amundsen had a career-best 26 points, nailing six of nine treys, while Jaleesa Ross canned five three-pointers en route to 15 points.

UCSB cut the lead down to 10 at 61-51 on Franey’s layup with 5:54 left, but Fresno State’s hot shooting continued as Amundsen hit a three and former Gaucho LaShay Fears seemed to finish off her old team with a short jumper and her three-pointer sealed the deal.

The Gauchos shot 39.3 percent from the field and hit seven of 15 three-pointers, but the Bulldogs just wouldn’t miss from downtown, canning 16 of 31 from beyond the arc for a 51.6 percent clip.

Freshman Emilie Johnson had nine points, all on three-pointers, as the Loomis native started her second consecutive game at UCSB. Jenna Green had seven points and two rebounds in 18 minutes.

Sophomore Courtney Collishaw saw her first-ever action in a UCSB uniform after sitting out last season with a knee injury. Several people filled the stands from her nearby hometown of Visalia.

The Gauchos remain on the road and don’t play at home until a 7 p.m. Dec. 4 contest vs. Nevada.

Matt Hurst is a UCSB assistant director of athletics communications.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 