Basketball: Fresno State Three-riffic Against UCSB

Fresno State was three-riffic on Thursday night against the UCSB women’s basketball team, defeating the Gauchos 71-54 and setting a school record in the process.
The Bulldogs (2-0) hit 16 three-pointers at the Save Mart Center, breaking the program’s original mark set in 1989. The Gauchos fall to 1-1 this season. UCSB’s next game will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Arizona.
Fresno State took a quick 18-5 lead — all on three’s — and then extended it to 37-20 at the half, with 33 of its 37 points coming on three-pointers.
Fresno State’s Bailey Amundsen had a career-best 26 points, nailing six of nine treys, while Jaleesa Ross canned five three-pointers en route to 15 points.
UCSB cut the lead down to 10 at 61-51 on Franey’s layup with 5:54 left, but Fresno State’s hot shooting continued as Amundsen hit a three and former Gaucho LaShay Fears seemed to finish off her old team with a short jumper and her three-pointer sealed the deal.
The Gauchos shot 39.3 percent from the field and hit seven of 15 three-pointers, but the Bulldogs just wouldn’t miss from downtown, canning 16 of 31 from beyond the arc for a 51.6 percent clip.
Freshman Emilie Johnson had nine points, all on three-pointers, as the Loomis native started her second consecutive game at UCSB. Jenna Green had seven points and two rebounds in 18 minutes.
Sophomore Courtney Collishaw saw her first-ever action in a UCSB uniform after sitting out last season with a knee injury. Several people filled the stands from her nearby hometown of Visalia.
The Gauchos remain on the road and don’t play at home until a 7 p.m. Dec. 4 contest vs. Nevada.
Matt Hurst is a UCSB assistant director of athletics communications.