Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 3:43 am | Partly Cloudy 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Local Environmentalists Sue County Over Santa Barbara Ranch Project

The groups challenge the proposed development, calling the necessary rezoning of land 'inappropriate.'

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | November 20, 2008 | 7:19 p.m.

Local environmental groups on Thursday announced that they were launching a lawsuit against Santa Barbara County, challenging the county’s approval of the recently approved Santa Barbara Ranch project.

The legal action is another skirmish in a series of fights over the Gaviota property, which encompasses more than 3,000 acres from the coastal and historic Naples townsite to the foothills of the adjacent Dos Pueblos Ranch. Local environmental groups for years have dedicated their efforts to keeping this mostly agricultural area free from residential development.

In October, after a decade of conferences with developer Matt Osgood and the environmentalists discussing plans for a luxury enclave on the Gaviota Coast, the county Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 (Salud Carbajal and Janet Wolf dissenting) to approve a plan that would put 71 7,500- to 10,000-square-foot homes on 3,200 acres, while dedicating 2,600 of those acres into an agricultural easement.

Groups such as the Naples Coalition and the Gaviota Coast Conservancy fought at nearly every step of the process.

The environmental groups claim that “such rezoning (of agricultural lands) and large-scale development is inappropriate for open space coastal lands located far from any other urban development.”

Recently, the California Coastal Commission rejected the county’s Notice of Final Action on the coastal section of the project, claiming the document was “deficient.”

The lawsuit was filed in the Superior Court of Santa Barbara County and names Santa Barbara County and the Board of Supervisors as respondents. The project applicants and landowners are also named in the lawsuit, as Real Parties in Interest.

In addition to filing the lawsuit, representatives from the Naples Coalition, the Environmental Defense Center and the Surfrider Foundation said that they intend to appeal the county’s approval to the California Coastal Commission.

Write to [email protected]

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 