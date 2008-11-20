Santa Barbara Blues Society Benefit to Raise Funds for Fire Victims

Katz Promotions and the Santa Barbara Blues Society present the Statemynt Tea Party, a benefit for the victims of the Tea Fire, at 8 p.m. Sunday at Statemynt, 519 State St.
The Statemynt Tea Party is a blues benefit to raise funds for residents who lost their homes in the fire. It’s also a chance to connect with friends, hear music and contribute to a great cause: helping neighbors who have suffered a terrible loss.
To help raise money for the people displaced by the fire:
» Buy raffle tickets for a chance to prizes donated by the business community
» Give a small donation: $5 donation requested at the door.
» Get a drink and tip the bartender: 10 percent of all bar sales for the night, and all tips, will be donated.
All proceeds will go directly to victims of the fire.
For more information, call 805.448.8234.