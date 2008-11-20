Santa Barbara Blues Society Benefit to Raise Funds for Fire Victims

Orlando Napier and the Cats and Dogs will be the life of the Statemynt Tea Party.

Katz Promotions and the Santa Barbara Blues Society present the Statemynt Tea Party, a benefit for the victims of the Tea Fire, at 8 p.m. Sunday at Statemynt, 519 State St.

The Statemynt Tea Party is a blues benefit to raise funds for residents who lost their homes in the fire. It’s also a chance to connect with friends, hear music and contribute to a great cause: helping neighbors who have suffered a terrible loss.

One of Santa Barbara’s own local blues favorites, Orlando Napier and the Cats and Dogs, will play for the benefit from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The band is soulful, with magical flavors of blues and R&B. DJ Matty Matt Morris will take over at 10:30 p.m. Free food from California Pizza Kitchen will be served.

To help raise money for the people displaced by the fire:

» Buy raffle tickets for a chance to prizes donated by the business community

» Give a small donation: $5 donation requested at the door.

» Get a drink and tip the bartender: 10 percent of all bar sales for the night, and all tips, will be donated.

All proceeds will go directly to victims of the fire.

For more information, call 805.448.8234.