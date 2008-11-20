Smoke Tests at Tea Fire’s Point of Origin May Be Visible to Public

The Tea Fire investigation is ongoing, and sometime between 2 p.m. and dusk Thursday, the Investigation Task Force will conduct smoke tests at the point of origin of the Tea Fire in the area of East Mountain Drive and Cold Springs Road.

The tests may be visible to the public and will appear as smoke of an unusual color.

There is no danger to the public, and residents should not be alarmed if they see smoke coming from that specific area during that time period.

Fire authorities and resources will be on hand. Residents should not hesitate to call 9-1-1 if they see any indication of fire from any other area, or if they are not sure.

William Boyer is Santa Barbara County‘s communications director.