Tea Fire Local Assistance Center Extends Hours of Operation

The center, at the Louise Lowry Davis Center, 1232 De la Vina St., will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Nov. 26 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 22-23.

More than 20 local, state and national agencies are available to answer questions and concerns.

The Tea Fire Local Assistance Center has been established in cooperation by the city and county of Santa Barbara to provide assistance and recovery services for residents who have lost homes in the Tea Fire.

