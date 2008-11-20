UCSB Chamber Choir Honors Music’s Patron Saint

Most Americans older than 55 will have their own reason for remembering Nov. 22, but now come Michel Marc Gervais and the UCSB Chamber Choir to remind us of a compelling prior claim.

Nov. 22 is the traditional day for celebrating the patroness of music, Saint Cecilia , an upper-class Sicilian lady who — it is now believed — was martyred for her faith late in the reign of Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius (161-180 A.D.). How she became a sacred muse is something of a mystery.

In any case, Gervais and the choir will present a concert titled Hymn to St. Cecilia at 8 p.m. Friday in St. Anthony’s Seminary Chapel.

Many great composers from 1600 to 1900 composed works dedicated to Saint Cecilia. Gervais, however, has put together in her honor a program of gorgeous 20th-century choral works, including Benjamin Britten‘s Hymn to St. Cecilia and Thomas Jennefelt’s Villarosa sarialdi, as well as sacred works by American composers Eric Whitacre and Morten Lauridsen.

Swedish composer Jennefelt was born in 1954 and studied at the Royal College of Music in Stockholm. He was a choral singer for many years, and his oeuvre is dominated by vocal music. Villarosa sarialdi was composed in 1994.

Instead of being bound to interpretation of a text, Jennefelt wanted to shape this work to the needs of the choir and its voices. So, he first wrote the music, then wrote whimsical text for it. It might look like some strange form of Italian or Latin, but, in fact, it means nothing at all. His music may remind the audience of Estonian composer Arvo Pärt.

Born in 1970, Whitacre is the youngest composer on the program, but by no means the only one still living. He is an American musician who writes choral, wind band and electronic music. Those who keep track of such things say he might be the most performed composer of choral music of his generation. His choral and instrumental styles are immediately recognizable, namely by his signature “Whitacre chords” — usually seventh or ninth chords, with or without suspended seconds and fourths.

His music is frequently compared to that of the last composer on the program, Lauridsen (born in 1943), an American composer of Danish ancestry. Lauridsen has long been professor of composition at the University of Southern California Thornton School of Music. Lauridsen’s music is appealing and accessible, He is famous for his coloristic harmonies.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $7 for students, with the donation collected only at the door. As this program also launches the choir’s new series of concerts in the Santa Ynez Valley, it will be repeated at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the Mission Santa Inés in Solvang. Admission is free to Sunday’s performance.

Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.