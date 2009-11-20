Martial Arts Family Fitness Kick-a-Thon Kicks Off

Martial Arts Family Fitness, a family-owned and operated school dedicated to improving lives through martial arts, will hold its third annual Kick-a-Thon, benefiting the Academy of Healing Arts (AHA!), at noon Saturday at the school’s facility, 122 E. Gutierrez St.

“Our goal this year is to raise $10,000 for AHA!, and early counts indicate that we will surpass our goal,” said Dave Wheaton, founder and owner of Martial Arts Family Fitness. “Our school teaches leadership and life skills to our students, which includes setting goals. Through the efforts and leadership of our students and their families, we are pleased that we will more likely than not surpass the financial goal we have set.”



MAFF program director Lori Kibbie added, “This year we partnered with AHA! because of the work they do with teens. ... Our students and their families really want to help, and this is a great opportunity for them to practice some of the core principles we teach at Martial Arts Family Fitness.”

During the Kick-a-Thon, students and staff of Martial Arts Family Fitness will have an opportunity to kick for three minutes and raise money for AHA! through either “per-kick” or “flat” pledges.

“We have already received commitments from local business and individuals. We have also received pledges from people in Sacramento, Memphis, New York and Washington, D.C.,” Wheaton said. “We feel strongly about what AHA! is doing and contributing to the overall well-being of our community, and encourage others in Santa Barbara to do what they can to support our community’s youth.”

— Alex Rodriguez represents Martial Arts Family Fitness.