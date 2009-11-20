Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 5:01 pm | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Martial Arts Family Fitness Kick-a-Thon Kicks Off

Pledges from Saturday's fundraiser will benefit the Academy of Healing Arts

By Alex Rodriguez | November 20, 2009 | 1:52 p.m.

Martial Arts Family Fitness, a family-owned and operated school dedicated to improving lives through martial arts, will hold its third annual Kick-a-Thon, benefiting the Academy of Healing Arts (AHA!), at noon Saturday at the school’s facility, 122 E. Gutierrez St.

“Our goal this year is to raise $10,000 for AHA!, and early counts indicate that we will surpass our goal,” said Dave Wheaton, founder and owner of Martial Arts Family Fitness. “Our school teaches leadership and life skills to our students, which includes setting goals. Through the efforts and leadership of our students and their families, we are pleased that we will more likely than not surpass the financial goal we have set.”
                     
MAFF program director Lori Kibbie added, “This year we partnered with AHA! because of the work they do with teens. ... Our students and their families really want to help, and this is a great opportunity for them to practice some of the core principles we teach at Martial Arts Family Fitness.”

During the Kick-a-Thon, students and staff of Martial Arts Family Fitness will have an opportunity to kick for three minutes and raise money for AHA! through either “per-kick” or “flat” pledges.

“We have already received commitments from local business and individuals. We have also received pledges from people in Sacramento, Memphis, New York and Washington, D.C.,” Wheaton said. “We feel strongly about what AHA! is doing and contributing to the overall well-being of our community, and encourage others in Santa Barbara to do what they can to support our community’s youth.”

— Alex Rodriguez represents Martial Arts Family Fitness.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 