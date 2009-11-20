Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 4:59 pm | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Public Health Department Schedules More H1N1 Clinics

Vaccinations for those in high-risk groups will be held Nov. 30 in Santa Barbara

By Susan Klein-Rothschild | November 20, 2009 | 5:10 p.m.

Santa Barbara County reported one hospitalization related to the H1N1 flu this week, raising the total to 48.

The first of the hospitalizations occurred in mid-June, and the total includes six pregnant women.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and private health-care providers have received initial shipments of H1N1 flu vaccine, for a total of more than 60,000 doses. The vaccine has been provided to individuals in high-risk groups identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Public Health Department has scheduled additional H1N1 flu vaccination clinics to continue to vaccinate pregnant women, children ages 6 months through 18 years, parents of infants up to 6 months, and health-care workers who have direct patient contact.

The clinics have been scheduled as follows:

» Santa Maria: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Santa Maria Public Health Clinic, 2115 S. Centerpointe Pkwy.

» Santa Barbara: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real

» Santa Ynez: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at Veteran’s Hall, 1745 Mission Drive

Vaccination clinics will end at the designated time or earlier if vaccine supplies are exhausted.

Adults with at-risk medical conditions should contact their physician or health-care provider to obtain vaccinations. Other adult groups will be served at future community vaccination clinics when an increased supply of H1N1 vaccine allows the expansion of groups eligible for vaccination.

The Public Health Department also has been operating an H1N1 flu information phone line at 888.722.6358. Nurses respond to public inquiries in both English and Spanish. Click here for more information.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

 
