Santa Barbara’s Community Holiday Tree to Arrive Monday

The official lighting of the tree will be Dec. 4 at the start of the downtown parade

Join the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization as its gift to the community arrives Monday to be placed on State Street just in time for the holiday season.

The 45-foot Douglas fir Community Holiday Tree is sponsored by the Downtown Organization and is donated by Southern California Edison.

The city of Santa Barbara’s Public Works and Parks & Recreation departments for the installation just north of the intersection of Victoria and State streets.

The tree is expected to arrive on State Street at 8 a.m. Monday and be installed between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The official lighting will be at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4 by the Holiday Prince and Fairy at the beginning of the 57th Annual Downtown Holiday Parade.

— Mary Lynn Harms is the marketing director for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.