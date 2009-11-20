Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 5:00 pm | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Six Motorists Cited During Crosswalk Sting in Goleta

Police watch for violators during a lunchtime enforcement operation

By Drew Sugars | November 20, 2009 | 3:21 p.m.

The Goleta Police Department issued six citations during a pedestrian crosswalk enforcement operation Thursday.

Police used civilian employees to walk across marked crosswalks at two locations in Goleta. Uniformed motorcycle deputies then watched for motorists who did not yield the right-of-way to the pedestrian in the crosswalk.

The operation was conducted from noon to 1 p.m. because of the lunchtime increase in vehicular and pedestrian traffic within the city.

Police hope that by conducting and publicizing the operations on a regular basis, motorists will be more attentive and look for pedestrians. On Thursday, the majority of the motorists observed during this operation properly and safely yielded to the pedestrian in the crosswalk.

“This enforcement effort is consistent with the high emphasis on traffic and pedestrian safety,” said Vytautas Adomaitis, public safety director for the city of Goleta.

Deputies focused on two specific vehicle code infractions. The first requires drivers to yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian crossing the roadway within any marked crosswalk or within any unmarked crosswalk at an intersection. Unmarked crosswalks are the prolongations of curb lines at all intersections. The fine for the violation can be up to $200.

The second law prohibits vehicles from passing a vehicle that has stopped to allow a pedestrian to cross the street. This offense is especially dangerous because pedestrians are too often lulled into a false sense of security when one vehicle stops for them. The fine for the violation is about $450.

Police say the operation is part of their continuing effort to improve traffic safety in Goleta. Future crosswalk stings will be conducted without notice.

The city of Goleta contracts with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department for police services.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
