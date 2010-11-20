After Hours of Showers, Heavier Rain Expected Sunday

Cold front drops more than 2 inches of rain in the mountains, with more rain and gusty wind conditions on the way

A cold front moved into Santa Barbara County on Saturday, accompanied by 12 hours of nearly steady showers on the South Coast. More than an inch of rain fell in the mountains above Santa Barbara and more than 2 inches west of Goleta.

A tractor-trailer hauling vegetables overturned about 5 a.m. on southbound Highway 101, just south of Evans Avenue in Summerland. The California Highway Patrol directed traffic around the wreck on the right shoulder before closing the southbound freeway at 7:30 a.m. so the rig could be righted. The accident took several hours to clear and the CHP reopened the southbound lanes just before 2 p.m. There were no serious injuries in the accident, which remains under investigation.

Temperatures will reach nearly 60 degrees by noon Saturday, but will fall to the low 50s in the afternoon and in the low 40s overnight, the National Weather Service predicted. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. West northwest winds between 10 and 15 mph are expected to develop later Saturday, with gusts up to 20 mph.

More overnight showers are forecast Saturday night and through the day Sunday, with high temperatures in the upper 50s. West southwest winds between 15 and 20 mph are likely, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

The rain should begin moving out overnight Sunday, with Monday’s forecast calling for partly sunny conditions, high temperatures near 60, and a 30 percent chance of showers.

The rest of Thanksgiving week should be sunny with temperatures gradually rising to near 70 degrees by Friday. Thanksgiving Day is expected to be sunny and in the mid-60s, the weather service said.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, county Public Works Department reported that Goddard Canyon west of Goleta received 2.63 inches of rain overnight, San Marcos Pass 2.2 inches and Tecolote Canyon 2.05 inches. El Deseo Ranch off East Camino Cielo above Montecito recorded 1.67 inches, Refugio Pass 1.65 inches, La Cumbre Peak 1.6 inches, Jameson Reservoir 1.52 inches, Edison Trail above Carpinteria 1.49 inches and Mount Calvary 1.13 inches.

Rainfall along the South Coast ranged from nearly an inch at the Montecito Water District office to .69 inches at Goleta Fire Station 14.

Click here for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department’s interactive precipitation map.

On Saturday, the weather service issued a hazardous weather alert for the Santa Barbara County mountains, warinng that rainfall rates will be high enough to trigger debris flows in and around recent burn areas.

The worst effects of Saturday’s storm are expected in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, where wind gusts as high as 50 mph are forecast in the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys and the Santa Monica Mountains. Snowfall is expected as low as 5,500 feet.

The region is expected to see stronger conditions Sunday with strong winds and snow levels as low as 4,500 feet, making for hazardous conditions on I-5 on the Grapevine.

The weather service said 10-18 inches of new snow is expected to fall during the weekend, giving skiers and snowboarders a reason to smile.

Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

