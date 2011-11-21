Cliff Redding: Losing It

I am about 40 pounds lighter than I was when I last wrote here. And I feel better than I have in a long time. And I mean a long, loooong time.

I’m eating better, sleeping better and my thinking has gotten more clear. At least I think so, anyway.

What is my “secret” formula?

What is the key? What is the deal?

It’s Weight Watchers. Plain and simple. Weight Watchers. Well, it’s not really all that plain, and for me, it’s always been so simple — but it’s a one-day-at-a-time kind of a thing, and I can go more into it later, in a bit.

The coolest thing about Weight Watchers is that the program is more about teaching you how to eat than it is about showing you how to diet and lose weight.

DIET = Don’t

Imagine

Eating

That

Or ...

HALT = Hungry

Angry

Lonely

Tired

These are some of the things I’ve learned during my meetings, and I can roll with them. Oh, yeah.

Makes sense, doesn’t it? I really never even thought about it this way. But now that I have committed myself to the program, it all makes so much sense. And the whole concept isn’t really all that complex. Not at all.

I mean, if I can arrive at the point where I “get it,” then ... It doesn’t take a (and I’m going to use an overused term here) rocket scientist to grasp the concept of not overeating and pushing back and away from the table before the feeling of being waaaaay too full is reached. How about that?

Well, anyway. Back to “the plan.”

Weight Watchers works.

No, they aren’t paying me to say these things. (I could only be so lucky. I could use the money.) And I’m not making a play to become their spokesman. Weight Watchers just works. That’s all.

I’m not going to get into how much I weighed before I started. Nor am I going into what my goal weight is. Not now. But let’s just say that I didn’t like the way I was looking. I didn’t like the way my clothes were fitting (or no longer fitting as was the case) and I didn’t like the way I was feeling.

I really didn’t like the way I was feeling.

You see, I got a new job a couple of years ago. And I began to pour myself into it. I had a lot to learn and my learning curve was expected to be steep. I discovered this some time after I started. The office politics and the climate and lowered morale added to the mix and before I realized it, I was putting in more work-related hours than I should have. I wasn’t exercising regularly. I wasn’t having any fun. And I wasn’t being ... well, me!

The present economy and employment situation made me want to make myself “vital” at the office, especially since I looked up and I was 50-plus years old. The phone doesn’t ring as much the older you get. I heard that somewhere. Maybe it was a movie. I can’t remember, but it’s the truth.

So, in my case, the phone wasn’t ringing as much as it used to and I was killing myself ... literally. And no, I didn’t have a medical emergency or a near-death experience. (So many people I talk to and work with have to have some kind of A-plus-B-equals-C logic pattern laid out before they can grasp a concept.) I just got tired of being overweight and I decided to do something about it.

Jenny Craig, Nutrisystem and all the other programs that require you to purchase and eat their food didn’t appeal to me because I have a hard enough time packing my own food for the day, let alone trying to keep a supply of theirs handy.

Weight Watchers, however, teaches you to make choices based on a system of points for everything you eat and how many points you’re allowed each day. So, basically, you can eat what you want. You just have to keep track of what you eat and how much of it you eat. There are guides and charts and there’s even an iPhone app that helps you track. I like the app. I don’t like to do all the math.

There are statistics that point to the percentage of people in the United States being overweight. And what’s wrong with that picture?

Plenty, I’ll tell you.

So, for me, it’s Weight Watchers.

And it works!

So watch it, because I’m losing it.

— Former Noozhawk copy editor Cliff Redding blogs at ReddMeat. Click here for previous columns. Follow Cliff on Twitter: @CliffRedd