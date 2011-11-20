Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 11:46 pm | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Flood Advisory Extended for Montecito, Santa Barbara

Mission Canyon added to advisory area; as much as an inch of rain per hour expected until 1 p.m. Sunday as storm hits South Coast

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | updated logo 12 p.m. | November 20, 2011 | 11:01 a.m.

Santa Barbara and Montecito were under a flood advisory Sunday as a cold, wet storm moved onto Santa Barbara County’s South Coast. Thunderstorms, hail and gusty winds are also possible through Sunday evening.

By noon Sunday, Goleta had already received 1.8 inches of rain from the storm.

The National Weather Service extended an urban and small stream flood advisory until 1 p.m. Sunday for Santa Barbara, Montecito and Santa Maria. Mission Canyon in Santa Barbara was added to the list.

Weather officials said Doppler radar had detected heavy rain as the main body of the storm arrived early Sunday. Rainfall rates of a quarter-inch to an inch an hour were expected through midafternoon Sunday, with brief, intense downpours possible.

As of noon Sunday, the county Public Works Department had recorded 1.80 inches of rain in Goleta and at Alisal Reservoir in the Santa Ynez Valley, 1.68 inches at Rancho San Julian and Refugio Pass, 1.72 inches at San Marcos Pass, 1.60 inches in Tecolote Canyon above Goleta, 1.51 inches in Buellton, 1.36 inches at Dos Pueblos Ranch, 1.29 inches at Maria Ygnacio Ridge above Santa Barbara, 1.24 at Mount Calvary, .96 inches in downtown Santa Barbara, .83 inches at Montecito Water District headquarters and .71 inches in Carpinteria.

The frontal system, which had been dropping down the California coast from Alaska, may produce thunderstorms and small hail on the South Coast and waterspouts in the Santa Barbara Channel. Gusty south winds as high as 20 mph are possible in the foothills and mountains.

Authorities warned that the rain could create widespread ponding on roadways with localized flooding of intersections and low-lying areas. Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass was said to be at risk of gravel and boulders on the road. Motorists and pedestrians were advised not to attempt to cross low-water crossings in the South Coast foothills and the county’s backcountry.

Sunday’s high temperatures are expected to be in the 50s, with overnight lows in the 40s.

The forecast calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday night, and the storm should be gone by early Monday. Sunny skies and daytime temperatures in the low 60s are expected Monday.

More rain along the Central Coast is in the forecast for Wednesday night and Thanksgiving Day, according to the weather service.

Snow levels from Sunday’s storm are likely to be near 5,000 feet but could drop as low as 4,000 feet in the Santa Barbara County backcountry. Authorities said the snow could have an impact on Interstate 5 across the Grapevine north of Los Angeles, which may mean heavier traffic on Highway 101 through Santa Barbara as motorists seek alternate routes.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department’s interactive precipitation map.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

