Santa Barbara Firefighters Contain Sealant Spill on Lower Eastside

Newly applied roofing sealant washes off during rain, but spill is corralled and cleaned up

Santa Barbara Fire Engine 2 was dispatched at 3:20 p.m. Sunday to check on a report of an unknown substance in the storm drain near the intersection of Alisos and Montecito streets on the Lower Eastside.

A subsequent investigation by firefighters revealed that a milky substance was coming from the roof of a nearby business. The business owner was contacted and stated that a roofing company had recently applied an acrylic roofing sealant to his large commercial building. The sealant had not properly cured and, as a result, was being washed off the roof by the steady rain.

Engine 2 called for assistance from Truck 1 and Battalion Chief 712 as well as representatives from the city Public Works Department. Sandbags, absorbent and dirt were used to contain the spill.

Representatives from the involved business worked cooperatively with city crews to limit environmental impacts. An environmental cleanup company was called and dispatched a vacuum truck to load the product for proper disposal. The cleanup effort was completed in about three hours.

The commercial property owners assumed financially responsibility for the cleanup. City, Santa Barbara County, state and federal environmental agencies were notified of the spill.

— Capt. Gary Pitney is a Santa Barbara Fire Department spokesman.

