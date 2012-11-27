Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 5:57 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Application Deadline Dec. 21 for Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Scholarships

By Susan Young for Neighborhood & Outreach Services | November 27, 2012 | 1:57 p.m.

The Downtown Organization and City of Sana Barbara Parks & Recreation Department’s Neighborhood & Outreach Services section have announced that applications are being accepted for the 2013 Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Awards Scholarship.

The Award Scholarship is given to an outstanding youth from the Santa Barbara area in recognition of his or her leadership skills and community service. The Downtown Organization presents the award in honor of former Mayor Harriet Miller’s contributions to local youth and youth leadership.

Applicants must be a high school senior in the Santa Barbara Unified School District or a resident of Santa Barbara with a minimum GPA of 2.5 and have completed a minimum 45 community service hours by the application deadline of Friday, Dec. 21.

Scholarship applications must be returned to the Neighborhood & Outreach Services supervisor in person or by mail at 1232 De la Vina St. (Louise Lowry Davis Center office), Santa Barbara, CA 93101. Postmarked applications must be dated no later than Dec. 21. Applications can be downloaded from the city’s website by clicking here, or students can receive them from their school counselors.

A selection committee comprised of representatives from youth leadership groups and the Downtown Organization will review all applications and choose a recipient. The recipient of the Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award Scholarship will be notified by mail or telephone. The award and the $500 scholarship check will be presented on Jan. 10 at the annual luncheon hosted by the Downtown Organization.

For questions regarding the Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award Scholarship, call Ashleigh Davis of the Downtown Organization at 805.962.2098 x22 or Susan Young of Neighborhood & Outreach Services at 805.897.2652.

— Susan Young represents the City of Sana Barbara Parks & Recreation Department’s Neighborhood & Outreach Services.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 