Application Deadline Dec. 21 for Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Scholarships

The Downtown Organization and City of Sana Barbara Parks & Recreation Department’s Neighborhood & Outreach Services section have announced that applications are being accepted for the 2013 Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Awards Scholarship.

The Award Scholarship is given to an outstanding youth from the Santa Barbara area in recognition of his or her leadership skills and community service. The Downtown Organization presents the award in honor of former Mayor Harriet Miller’s contributions to local youth and youth leadership.

Applicants must be a high school senior in the Santa Barbara Unified School District or a resident of Santa Barbara with a minimum GPA of 2.5 and have completed a minimum 45 community service hours by the application deadline of Friday, Dec. 21.

Scholarship applications must be returned to the Neighborhood & Outreach Services supervisor in person or by mail at 1232 De la Vina St. (Louise Lowry Davis Center office), Santa Barbara, CA 93101. Postmarked applications must be dated no later than Dec. 21. Applications can be downloaded from the city’s website by clicking here, or students can receive them from their school counselors.

A selection committee comprised of representatives from youth leadership groups and the Downtown Organization will review all applications and choose a recipient. The recipient of the Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award Scholarship will be notified by mail or telephone. The award and the $500 scholarship check will be presented on Jan. 10 at the annual luncheon hosted by the Downtown Organization.

For questions regarding the Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award Scholarship, call Ashleigh Davis of the Downtown Organization at 805.962.2098 x22 or Susan Young of Neighborhood & Outreach Services at 805.897.2652.

— Susan Young represents the City of Sana Barbara Parks & Recreation Department’s Neighborhood & Outreach Services.