Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 7:45 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Farmers West Flowers, Cub Scouts Take On Hunger for Casa Esperanza

By John Thomas for Farmers' West Flowers & Bouquets | November 20, 2012 | 9:49 p.m.

National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week was Nov. 10-18, and on Sunday, Carpinteria company Farmers’ West Flowers & Bouquets teamed up with Carpinteria Cub Scouts from Pack 50 and several UCSB ecology students to plant vegetable plants for the Casa Esperanza Homeless Shelter.

The Cub Scouts jumped at the chance to help this organization.

The volunteers met at Yanonali Community Gardens, at East Yanonali and Soledad streets in Santa Barbara, where the shelter grows its vegetables.

It was a perfect opportunity for the Scouts to learn about gardening basics and do a good turn at the same time.

Carpinteria Cub Scouts from Pack 50 pitch in. (Farmers' West Flowers & Bouquets photo)
Carpinteria Cub Scouts from Pack 50 pitch in. (Farmers’ West Flowers & Bouquets photo)

In this season of giving, it’s important to give back.

Farmers West has been donating starter-plants to the organization for more than a year and has found it hugely rewarding to be a part of a program like this.

Casa Esperanza not only feeds homeless residents of its center with food produced form these plants, but it also runs a state-of-the-art culinary training program to capacitate residents for the work force.

The food they harvest from this garden is an essential part of feeding the residents at Casa Esperanza. It is a sustainable program with widespread rewards that enrich the lives of many.

— John Thomas is the director of community outreach for Farmers’ West Flowers & Bouquets.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 