Farmers West Flowers, Cub Scouts Take On Hunger for Casa Esperanza

National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week was Nov. 10-18, and on Sunday, Carpinteria company Farmers’ West Flowers & Bouquets teamed up with Carpinteria Cub Scouts from Pack 50 and several UCSB ecology students to plant vegetable plants for the Casa Esperanza Homeless Shelter.

The Cub Scouts jumped at the chance to help this organization.

The volunteers met at Yanonali Community Gardens, at East Yanonali and Soledad streets in Santa Barbara, where the shelter grows its vegetables.

It was a perfect opportunity for the Scouts to learn about gardening basics and do a good turn at the same time.

In this season of giving, it’s important to give back.

Farmers West has been donating starter-plants to the organization for more than a year and has found it hugely rewarding to be a part of a program like this.

Casa Esperanza not only feeds homeless residents of its center with food produced form these plants, but it also runs a state-of-the-art culinary training program to capacitate residents for the work force.

The food they harvest from this garden is an essential part of feeding the residents at Casa Esperanza. It is a sustainable program with widespread rewards that enrich the lives of many.

— John Thomas is the director of community outreach for Farmers’ West Flowers & Bouquets.