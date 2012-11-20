Moscow Ballet to Perform ‘Swan Lake’ at Chumash Casino Resort

The Moscow Ballet, which brings internationally acclaimed Russian ballet to audiences across North America, will return to the Chumash Casino Resort to perform Swan Lake at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20 in the Samala Showroom. Tickets are $35, $45 $55, $65 and $75.

The Moscow Ballet performs more than 100 engagements each year throughout the United States and Canada, entertaining audiences while providing opportunities for fine arts enrichment and educational outreach for local communities.

The Russian company thrilled the audience last year when it brought its Great Russian Nutcracker to the Chumash Casino. This year, it’s offering another classic from its repertoire, Swan Lake.

Revered as the epitome of classical ballets, Swan Lake is a gripping tale of love, betrayal and the triumph of good over evil. It is the haunting story of Odette, a young maiden bewitched by the evil sorcerer von Rothbart under whose spell young maidens are condemned to be swans by day and human only at night.

Odette is the Swan Queen. She is the most beautiful and wears a magnificent, bejeweled crown. In order to break the spell, a young man must swear undying love to the Swan Queen. If he is unfaithful, she and the swan maidens will be trapped forever.

The Moscow Imperial Theater first performed Swan Lake in Moscow in 1877. Legendary composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky was commissioned to write the score. After several revisions, the ballet attained critical success in 1894-95 when choreographers Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov produced it for the St. Petersburg Ballet.

Don’t miss this opportunity to see a classic story told by a critically acclaimed Russian dance company in one of the finest venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-and-older venue.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.