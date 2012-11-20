Monday, April 9 , 2018, 8:04 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Moscow Ballet to Perform ‘Swan Lake’ at Chumash Casino Resort

By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | November 20, 2012 | 5:24 p.m.

The Moscow Ballet, which brings internationally acclaimed Russian ballet to audiences across North America, will return to the Chumash Casino Resort to perform Swan Lake at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20 in the Samala Showroom. Tickets are $35, $45 $55, $65 and $75.

The Moscow Ballet performs more than 100 engagements each year throughout the United States and Canada, entertaining audiences while providing opportunities for fine arts enrichment and educational outreach for local communities.

The Russian company thrilled the audience last year when it brought its Great Russian Nutcracker to the Chumash Casino. This year, it’s offering another classic from its repertoire, Swan Lake.

Revered as the epitome of classical ballets, Swan Lake is a gripping tale of love, betrayal and the triumph of good over evil. It is the haunting story of Odette, a young maiden bewitched by the evil sorcerer von Rothbart under whose spell young maidens are condemned to be swans by day and human only at night.

Odette is the Swan Queen. She is the most beautiful and wears a magnificent, bejeweled crown. In order to break the spell, a young man must swear undying love to the Swan Queen. If he is unfaithful, she and the swan maidens will be trapped forever.

The Moscow Imperial Theater first performed Swan Lake in Moscow in 1877. Legendary composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky was commissioned to write the score. After several revisions, the ballet attained critical success in 1894-95 when choreographers Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov produced it for the St. Petersburg Ballet.

Don’t miss this opportunity to see a classic story told by a critically acclaimed Russian dance company in one of the finest venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash, or click here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 