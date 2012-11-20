Monday, April 9 , 2018, 7:59 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Olympic Gold Medalist Brenda Villa to Stop at San Marcos

By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara Unified School District | November 20, 2012 | 6:28 p.m.

Brenda Villa, four-time Olympian and FINA magazine’s Female Water Polo Player of the Decade (2000-10), will conduct a brief water polo clinic and sign autographs at San Marcos High School from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Villa’s visit to San Marcos will follow a 4 p.m. speaking engagement at the Goleta Boys and Girls Club, 5701 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

Villa was born and raised in Los Angeles. The 5-foot-4 attacker on the Olympic team has experienced enormous success since taking up the sport at age 8.

As a student in Bell Gardens High School, “she was the gender-busting member of the Bell Gardens High School boys’ team.”

The Stanford graduate majored in political science. She earned Olympic silver in Sydney in 2000, bronze in Athens in 2004, silver in Beijing in 2008 and gold in London in 2012.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 