Olympic Gold Medalist Brenda Villa to Stop at San Marcos

Brenda Villa, four-time Olympian and FINA magazine’s Female Water Polo Player of the Decade (2000-10), will conduct a brief water polo clinic and sign autographs at San Marcos High School from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Villa’s visit to San Marcos will follow a 4 p.m. speaking engagement at the Goleta Boys and Girls Club, 5701 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

Villa was born and raised in Los Angeles. The 5-foot-4 attacker on the Olympic team has experienced enormous success since taking up the sport at age 8.

As a student in Bell Gardens High School, “she was the gender-busting member of the Bell Gardens High School boys’ team.”

The Stanford graduate majored in political science. She earned Olympic silver in Sydney in 2000, bronze in Athens in 2004, silver in Beijing in 2008 and gold in London in 2012.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.