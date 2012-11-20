Orcutt Branch Library to Reopen in New, Larger Location

On Saturday, Dec. 1, the Orcutt branch library will close its doors at 1157-K E. Clark Ave. and reopen on Saturday, Dec. 8 in its new expanded facility in Old Town Orcutt’s Union Plaza development at 175 S. Broadway, nearly doubling its current size and providing needed room for growth.

The move has been years in the making. This is the culmination of efforts by the City of Santa Maria, the Santa Maria Public Library, the Friends of the Orcutt Library, the County of Santa Barbara, and the tremendous support of the community, without which it would not have been possible.

The Orcutt community will finally realize its dream of a new and larger library, for which they have long planned and worked.

The grand opening ceremony and festivities will begin at 10 a.m. Dec. 8 and will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony and remarks from invited guests. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Orcutt Library.

The Orcutt branch library hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The library is closed Fridays and Sundays.

Please come and join in the festivities and see the new Orcutt branch library. For more information, call the Santa Maria Public Library at 805.925.0994 x321.

— Mark van de Kamp is a management analyst for the City of Santa Maria.