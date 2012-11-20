Sam Toumayan Elected to CAMA Board of Directors

The Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara Inc., celebrating its 94th concert season in 2012-13, has elected Sam Toumayan to its Board of Directors.

He joined the CAMA board on Sept. 27.

Toumayan has been a resident of Santa Barbara since December 2001. He and his wife, Barbara, have been supporters of various community activities.

Barbara Toumayan has served on the CAMA Women’s Board and has been a strong supporter of Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center, where she served as board president for two terms.

Sam Toumayan is the president of Meridian Enterprises Corp., headquartered in St.Louis, Mo., and is still active in his business. He founded the company in 1978 and provides promotional and marketing services for major corporations.

In addition to their interest in the arts and cultural events, the Toumayans enjoy tennis and golf.

CAMA, Santa Barbara’s oldest arts organization, brings the finest classical musicians from around the globe to Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre and Lobero Theatre.

— Justin Rizzo-Weaver is a concert and publicity manager for the Community Arts Music Association.